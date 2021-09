Tarifele preferențiale privind serviciile poștale au fost anulate

16:30

Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița had a working meeting with Governor of the National Bank of Moldova Octavian Armașu. During the discussion, Natalia Gavrilița informed the governor about the policies of the Cabinet of Ministers to be implemented and which may have an impact on monetary policies, especially the intention to increase the minimum pension and social allowances and how they can influence the power of buying and inflationary pressure. The Prime Minister informed the management of the National Bank about the amounts to be received in the near future by the Republic of Moldova from the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and other development partners. Likewise, Natalia Gavrilița presented the Government's vision regarding the economic fields with maximum growth potential and the way in which the monetary policy can contribute to their success. Both sides have been open to cooperation and exchange of views on developments in the real and governmental sector in order to maintain macroeconomic stability and increase growth potential.