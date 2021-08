Maia Sandu despre Procurorul General: Nu putem aștepta 7 ani

16:10

The body of poet, prose writer, playwright and essayist Andrei Strâmbeanu will be laid at “Sfânta Teodora de la Sihla” Church at 5pm on August 6 for those who knew him to bid farewell to him. The funeral will take place starting at 10am on August 7, the Ministry of Education, Culture and Research stated in an obituary signed by Minister Lilia Pogolșa, IPN reports.“A