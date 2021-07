Batrîncea about future of PCRM-PSRM Bloc

The Electoral Bloc of the Communists and the Socialists will form one parliamentary group. None of the representatives of the two political entities that formed the bloc proposed constituting two distinct groups, said Socialist heavyweight Vlad Batrîncea. According to him, the parties led by Igor Dodon and Vladimir Voronin reached consensus on all the political actions. Moreover, Batrînc

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN