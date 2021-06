Moldovan-Romanian frontier post Lipcani-Rădăuți Prut to be reopened

The only border crossing point that has been nonfunctional in connection with the pandemic, Lipcani-Rădăuți Prut, restarts work at 8am on June 12. Both passenger and freight traffic will be resumed, IPN reports, quoting the Border Police.Particular travel restrictions due to the pandemic will continue to be applied on the state border.The Border Police and the Customs Service note th

