Vasile Cantarji: Opinia publică este formată mai mult de falsuri, decât de informații corecte

The pair Daniela Cociu - Maria Olărașu has qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games. The women aged 21 won the Szeged qualifying competition in the 500 m race with the result of 2:04.93, IPN reports.The pupils of Viktor Reneiski were followed by the Russian pair Kurach-Knyazeva that also qualified for the Summer Olympics. Moldova will be represented at the Olympic Games in canoeing for th