RETROSPECTIVA IPN „Economie & Business”

Petrocub strengthened its second position in the National Division after the 1-0 victory against Codru Lozova, IPN reports.In the 53rd minute, Vadim Gulceac got a penalty that was transformed by Andrei Cojocari. At the last stage of the match, Petrocub goalkeeper Cristian Avram had a spectacular intervention after the head hit of Emmanuel Alaribe. “We expected a hard match as we