Rata anuală a inflației continuă să se plaseze sub limita inferioară a intervalului de variație de 5%, BNM

18:50

Former Democratic MP Iurie Bolboceanu, doctor Anatol Ciubotaru and the head of the Bălți Free Enterprise Zone Marin Ciobanu are only some of the names that will be put on the list of the electoral bloc “Renato Usatîi” for the snap parliamentary elections of July 11. The leader of the political entity said they will have professionals on the list, both members of Our Party an