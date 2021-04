Mihai Mogîldea: About 60,000 Moldovans could vote online

The Republic of Moldova needs alternative voting methods, such as electronic or postal voting. For these to be implemented, a consolidated effort on the part of the public institutions, civil society and the media is needed. If the alternatives methods are not used at the snap parliamentary elections, these should be applied at the subsequent elections. It is important to enable the citi

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN