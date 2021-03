Moldova’s Days to be celebrated in St. PetersburgInserează/Editează ancoră

The Days of the Republic of Moldova in St. Petersburg, which were timed to coincide with the celebration of the 31st anniversary of the adoption of the national flag and coat of arms of the Republic of Moldova, will be held on April 20-27 under the aegis of Moldova’s Parliament, IPN reports.A number of events will be staged on this occasion during a week. These include a rally as

