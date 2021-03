Burglary at bank branch in Mărculești

A bank branch situated in Mărculeşti town of Floreşti district was robbed last night. The police were alerted by the guard of an education institution, who found a wheelbarrow and a metal safe near the building. It was later determined that the safe was stolen from inside the bank branch, IPN reports.The General Police Inspectorate said that individuals wearing balaclavas last night

