Primul lot de vaccin prin intermediul COVAX va ajunge în țară până la finele lunii

The teenager who is suspected of committing a murder and a number of break-ins in Caracui village of Hâncești district was remanded in custody for 30 days.Contacted by IPN for details, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office Maria Vieru said the 17-year-old boy was charged on three counts: deliberate murder, murder attempt and burglary.Another boy aged 16, who was also