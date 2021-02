Ancorarea ca prejudecată cognitivă în procesul de judecată

10:30

Moldovan Arbitration Association (MAA) is a non-profit association dedicated to promoting domestic and international arbitration. It brings together lawyers who are professionally engaged or interested in international arbitration. MAA was founded in February 2021 by arbitration practitioners Serghei Covali and Sorin Dolea, and has its headquarters in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova. The membership in MAA […] Articolul Moldovan Arbitration Asociation – Avocații Sorin Dolea și Serghei Covali anunță despre fondarea unei comunități de arbitraj apare prima dată în JMD.