Cursul valutar oficial la 15.02.2021

13:00

Radu Albot reached the 1/16 finals of the Australian Open in singles and in doubles, this being the best performer in his career at the first Grand Slam tournament of this year, IPN reports.After eliminating World No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain and the representative of the hosts Christopher O'Connell, Radu Albot lost to the 22-year-old Norwegian player Ruud Casper, World No