Cursul valutar oficial la 10.02.2021

15:00

A boy aged nine fell under the thin ice of a pond in Săseni village of Călărași district when he went to walk and slide on ice together with a friend of his. His 12-year-old friend managed to get out of the water and sought helped, but it was too late for the younger boy.Contacted by IPN for details, press officer of the Călărași Police Inspectorate Cristina Vicol said the call to the