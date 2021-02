Natalia Gavrilița’s team split camps in Parliament

The MPs have differing opinions about the governmental team presented by the candidate for Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilița. The PAS MPs say the potential ministers are professionals with an irreproachable reputation, while the MPs of other parties consider this is a sacrifice Government that can be voted in by the Socialist MPs and the MPs of the Shor Party only to deride the tea

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN