Cursul valutar oficial la 02.02.2021

Several hundred people protested in Bălți on January 31 against the Constitutional Court’s judgment by which the law on the functioning of languages on the territory of the Republic of Moldova was declared unconstitutional. The protest involved Socialist MPs Alexandr Nesterovschi and Alexandr Usatyi, IPN reports.The protesters carried placards and chanted such slogans as “Moldova – My Homeland! Russian – My Language!”, “Re