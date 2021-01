Ex-minister of culture Mihail Gheorghe Cibotaru died

Prose writer and publicist Mihail Gheorghe Cibotaru, ex-mister of culture, passed away. “A person who devoted his whole life to the national culture departed this life. We express our profound regret and offer our condolences to the relatives,” says an obituary signed by acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi and outgoing minister of education, culture and research Lilia

