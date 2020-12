Președintele României anunță un nou pachet de sprijin pentru cetățenii Republicii Moldova

06:50

Ex-MP Iurie Bolboceanu, who was convicted of treason in 2017 and was recently acquitted, said that he experienced a political-criminal ordeal. He is not very optimistic about what is going on in the Moldovan justice sector. According to him, for things to be changed, everyone should contribute. “Today it was me and tomorrow it can be someone else,” Iurie Bolboceanu stated in