Igor Boțan: Political culture in Moldova is favorable to candidate Igor Dodon

The political culture in the Republic of Moldova is favorable to candidate Igor Dodon because it is a parochial and contemplative political culture. “The people in rural areas expect someone to solve their problems and Igor Dodon thus appears with 900 lei in gift, with the mayors who accepted publicly to support Igor Dodon and such things keep us in this trap for a long period of t

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN