Mesajul de condoleanțe a Prim-ministrului Ion Chicu, după cutremurul care a lovit Turcia și Grecia

09:00

Prime Minister Ion Chicu moved to the north-western Glodeni district, in order to collect facts about the march of works of restoration of roads’ infrastructure and problems faced in this respect. "The Glodeni district’s leadership last week signaled that there are infringements in the implementation of the programme Good roads for everybody in the district and the cabinet cannot tolerate such situations. We must see how we can intervene, so that the process of infrastructure’s restoration is successfully finished,’’ the prime minister said. Chicu went to the Cajba village, where a segment of 425 metres of road was repaired, on a width of 4 metres. The segment will facilitate the access of about 1,600 residents from the zone to the medical point and gymnasium of the settlement and will allow widening the road for the local route Glodeni-Cajba. The cost of the repair works reached one million 20,000 lei – money allocated through the Good roads for everybody national programme. The PM considered the need to rehabilitate a segment of 4 km of road, which is the sole way of access to the Ciuciulea settlement, Glodeni district. Under a plan worked out by the local public authorities, the investments necessary are worth about 22 million lei, of which 2.4 million is provided for in the budget of the district council. The repair works have recently started and investments amounting to about 20 million lei are needed to finish the entire segment. Ion Chicu collected facts about the march of works of restoring the infrastructure in the Cuhnesti village, Balatina commune, for which the government allocated 1.1 million lei for roads’ repair. Also, a public transport station will be constructed in the settlement. The Balatina commune’s mayor informed the prime minister about the discomfort created to the local residents by high-tonnage vehicles, which move on the road from the settlement with high speed to the sand quarry nearby the village. The PM asked to undertake urgent measures to ensure the security of the residents from the zone. ‘’It is necessary for you to discuss with economic agents and carriers, analyze the current options to remedy the situation, boost the supervision of the zone by law-enforcement bodies,’’ Prime Minister Chicu said. In 2021, the State Administration of Roads (ASD) plans to put an asphalt layer on the road inside these settlements, in order to diminish the risks of the flow of high-tonnage cars. Ion Chicu was informed that, at present, the works were finished in seven settlements of the Glodeni district and are underway in another four ones. ‘’We discussed with economic agents, which will mobilize additional teams, so that the works be carried out in time and so that we can turn to account the sums earmarked. We hope that we will have nice weather and will manage to carry out these works qualitatively,’’ the prime minister added. Besides the improvement of the living standards in the regions, the restoration of these segments will facilitate the movement and the access to the zone where the creation Multifunctional Industrial Platforms from Glodeni is planned. As much as 13.8 km of roads from 21 settlements will be repaired in the Glodeni district in all. The investments’ sum amounts to over 19 million lei.