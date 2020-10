Cursul valutar oficial la 27.10.2020

12:00

Petrocub demolished Sfîntul Gheorghe 4-0 in the derby match of the 16th stage of the National Division played in Suruceni. The team trained by Lilian Popescu scored by two goals in each of the halves, IPN reports.The score was opened in the 8th minute by Ion Jardan, who scored four goals the current season. Another fullback, Jacques Onana, doubled the advantage in the 27th minute after