652 de cazuri noi de COVID-19, înregistrate astăzi în RM

10:30

În imaginile surprinse de OCN se observă miile de pui de focă, fără viață, pe plajă. This is the situation at Pelican Point. All the little red circles mark dead seal pups. A rough estimate brings the numbers to more than 5000 at our seal colony alone. This is tragic, as it makes up a large portion of the new pup arrivals expected in late November. OCN has been assisting the Officials with sample collections and surveys, and hopefully we can get some answers soon. O postare distribuită de Ocean...