Teen found dead in Fălești

A 15-year-old teen from Fălești district, who went missing, was found dead in the evening of September 30. Contacted by IPN, press officer of the General Police Inspectorate Mariana Bețivu said that details will be presented after the medical examiner provides the conclusions. The police are not considering suicide as one of the possible versions.The police were informed about the d

