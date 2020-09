Violeta Ivanov, înregistrată în cursa electorală

13:20

After the 4-0 victory scored in Bender, Petrocub defeated the newly promoted FC Florești by the same score in Hâncești. Vladimir Ambros scored again, this time two goals, IPN reports.Ndzomo Onana of Cameroon scored his first goal for Petrocub in the National Division, while Alexandru Onica scored 20 goals in Moldova’s championship after impeccably transforming a free kick. &ldquo