Ion Tăbârță: We should learn from Belarus to avoid personalized models

From the situation created in Belarus after the August 9 presidential elections, the Moldovans should learn not to follow personalized models. One of the problems of Belarus, besides the positive aspects that should be recognized, is related to the personalization of power and the building of the vertical of power around a person who will sooner or later create power transfer problems

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN