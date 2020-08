Platforma DA a luat act de propunerea PLDM și de reacția PAS

13:30

Midfielder Artur Ioniță is going to play for the third Serie A team in his carrier, having signed for the newly-promoted Benevento.The Moldovan footballer today is joining his new team, which is managed by the 2006 world champion Filippo Inzaghi, at a training camp in Austria.The Italian press reported that the transfer deal is worth 1 million euros.Artur Ioniță has played a total