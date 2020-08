Stimați lucrători din domeniul construcțiilor,

14:30

A dear theatre and movie actor from Moldova, People’s Artist, Valeriu Cazacu, died at the age of 72 today morning. The master departed to the Heaven, leaving the stage of the Satiricus Ion Luca Caragiale National Theatre sad and empty, without his matchless homour and memorable presence on stage, which delighted us for more than half a century. ‘’The theatre is my life. The theatre is love,’’ the great actor used to say. Valeriu Cazacu was offering his characters truthfulness and naturalness, no matter the kind of the play in which he appeared: drama, comedy, satire or variety show. „Artistul născut în Zodia Bucuriei" (The Artist gave Birth to the Star of Happiness) is also the title of a book dedicated by the Satiricus Ion Luca Caragiale National Theatre to the departed actor, who was one of the institution’s founders. The talent of Valeriu Cazacu excelled also on the stage of the Mihai Eminescu National Theatre, where, during his career, he played parts in about 50 theatre plays and 40 movies, both of native and foreign production. In 1993, Valeriu Cazacu was awarded the honorific title of Master in Art, and in 2011 – the one of People’s Artist. In 1996, in Stockholm, he got the prize for the most expressive part which propagates the values of civilization, for the Wiseman from Beethoven cântă din pistol (Beethoven Sings Pistol) by M.M. Ionescu. With deep sorrow, we express sincere condolences to the family, relatives, friends, the entire theatre and cinematographic community of Moldova, as well as to all those who valued the Man and Master Valeriu Cazacu. May he rest in peace. President of Moldova, Igor DODON Parliament Speaker, Zinaida GRECEANÎI Prime Minister, Ion CHICU Education, Culture and Research Minister, Igor ȘAROV