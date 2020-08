Trafic restricționat pe strada Albișoara din capitală

10:40

Eugeniu Axentiev was suspended from the post of director of the cleanup company Autosalubritate. An order to this effect was signed by mayor of Chisinau Ion Ceban, IPN reports.Under the order, the individual work contract of February 20, 2018 is suspended as of August 8 for the period of the internal inquiry conducted by the working group. In the period, the post will be held in an in