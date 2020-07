Cursul valutar oficial la 20.07.2020

21:50

Petrocub Hâncești trounced Codru Lozova 7-0 in the fourth stage of the National Division. It is the best score in the history of Petrocub in the upper league of the Moldovan football so far, IPN reports.Vladimir Ambros scored three goals, Sergiu Plătica two, while Alexandru Onica and Ștefan Efros by one goal.“I congratulate my team on this victory” said the coach of Pe