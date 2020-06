Cod galben de ploi însoțite de descărcări electrice pe întreg teritoriul ţării

13:30

The ex-president of the football team Nistru Otaci Vasile Traghira died at the age of 67. He founded the team from northern Moldova that distinguished itself in the internal competition, IPN reports.Nistru won Moldova’s Cup in 2005 and for six times won the National Division. The team from Otaci the last time competed in the National Division in the 2012-2013 season, when