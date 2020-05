Cinci pacienți cu COVID-19 s-au vindecat inclusiv ca urmare a tratamentului cu plasmă

21:30

The leader of the National Unity Party (PUN), unaffiliated MP Octavian Țîcu said the rupture inside the Democratic Party of Moldova (PDM) is artificial and when need be, the party’s members will unite. On the other hand, Vladimir Cebotari, one of the former members of the PDM, who now forms part of the parliamentary group Pro Moldova, said that none of the MPs who left the PDM w