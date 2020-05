ATENȚIE! AMBROZIE LA ORIZONT

12:00

To date, 4,363 cases of COVID-19 infection have been confirmed in the Republic of Moldova, of which 541 in Transnistria. • Of them 227 are in serious condition (26 are on mechanical ventilation), 439 in moderate severity, other patients in satisfactory condition. To date, 1,074 cases of infection have been confirmed among health workers. According to the press release from the Ministry of Health, four deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of deaths...