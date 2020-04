Woman from Bălți and man from Tiraspol succumb to COVID-19

The health authorities announced two more deaths associated with the novel coronavirus. This is an 86-year-old woman from the municipality of Bălți and a man aged 65 from Tiraspol. This way, the number of persons killed by COVID-19 now rose to 43, IPN reports.According to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, the woman was admitted to the hospital in Bălți in a serious s

