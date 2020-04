Moldova has 500 artificial ventilation devices

The Institute of Emergency Medicine director, Mikhail Ciocanu, said that in Moldova there were enough artificial ventilation devices needed for patients with severe COVID-19 form. • According to him, out of 500 cash machines so far only 12 have been used. “ We do not have a deficit of these devices, as we have about 12 intubated patients. 90% of ventilators have a high ability to filter oxygen for the lungs", - said Mikhail Ciocanu. “ Maybe this is the reason for the low mortality rate. We also...

