Igor Dodon: A fost elaborat un plan de acțiuni pentru a preveni creșterea criminalității

09:10

The National Bank of Moldova announced the exchange rate of the major currencies on April 7. • Today the dollar will cost 18 lei 63 bans, which is nine bans higher than yesterday. The euro will also grow by nine bans - up to 20 lei 12 bans. The cost of the Romanian leu will be 4 lei 16 bans, the Ukrainian hryvnia - 68 bans, and the Russian ruble - 24 bans....