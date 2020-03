Unul dintre pasagerii de pe cursa aeriană Chișinău – Moscova, diagnosticat cu COVID-19

18:20

The former governor of the National Bank of Moldova Dorin Drăguțanu was placed in remand detention for 30 days under a decision passed by the Ciocana branch of the Chisinau City Court on March 6, IPN reports.Contacted by IPN, spokeswoman for the Prosecutor General’s Office Maria Vieru said the prosecutors’ request was fully accepted.Dorin Drăguțanu was questioned by antic