Andrian Candu: Coaliția PSRM-PDM va duce la dispariția PDM de pe arena politică

14:00

The Central Election Commission (CEC) began to print the 2,175 ballots needed for the local elections that are rerun in Călinești village of Fălești district this Sunday, March 8, IPN reports.According to the CEC, by tradition the ballots will be printed on opaque pink paper.The cost of a ballot is 2.46 lei, with the total costs amounting to over 5,000 lei.