FC Zimbru Chișinău will no longer exist

Moldova was never a big name in the worldwide football competitions. Unfortunately, the country has even less chances to become known in this sport, as one of the oldest and most titled football clubs in the Republic of Moldova, FC Zimbru Chișinău, withdraws from the National Division, but also from all football competitions. The announcement […]

