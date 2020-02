Trei medalii la turneul de sambo din Belarus

14:30

The R34 Hâncești-Leova-Cahul-Giurgiulești road that is 83 km in length will be rehabilitated by the Turkish company Özka İnşaat A.Ş. The contract to the value of €56.5 million, with the money being lent by the EBRD, was signed on February 21, IPN reports.The road was divided into two segments, of 42.2 km and of 40.8 km. The works on the whole road will last for three years. They w