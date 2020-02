Undă verde tinerelor talente!

08:50

Today the President of the Republic of Moldova celebrates his anniversary. Igor Dodon turned 45 years old. • The Head of State was born on February 18, 1975 in the village of Sadova, Calarash district. He has three higher educations, he is a doctor of economic sciences. In 2005, Dodon began working in the government as Deputy Minister of Economics and Trade, then Minister of Economics and Trade, and then the First Deputy Prime Minister. In 2009, he was elected to the parliament, and in 2011 head...