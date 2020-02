Ion Ceban: În acest an oferim un buget de două ori mai mare suburbiilor

08:50

On Thursday, February 5, the National Bank of Moldova set the official leu rate against the US dollar and the euro. • Both currencies continue to decline. Therefore, the dollar will fall in price by three bans. Its cost will be 17 lei 39 bans. The euro will become cheaper by eight bans. Its price will be 19 lei 17 bans. Romanian leu will cost 4 lei 01 ban, Ukrainian hryvnia - 70 bans, and the Russian ruble - 27 bans....