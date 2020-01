Ion Ceban, la Forumul Internațional pentru Business: Vom crea condiții pentru toți investitorii veniți la Chișinău

10:30

The Appeals Chamber upheld the decision on parole of former Prime Minister Vlad Filat, which the administration of Prison No. 13 tried to challenge. • Recall that the appeal to the court of the former head of Prison No. 13, Andrei Saracutsa, on conditional release of Filat was filed on November 12. In accordance with the decision of the Ciocana sector court, Vlad Filat was released ahead of term on December 3....