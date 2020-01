Igor Dodon a avut o întrevedere de lucru cu ambasadorul Rusiei

19:10

Thus, in addition to the two charges brought earlier - abuse of official position and forgery of documents - prosecutors proved another episode - interference in the investigation. Viorel Morari is accused of receiving a complaint from the former PDM leader Vladimir Plahotniuc, which he registered contrary to the legal provisions based on which he opened a criminal case and forged a number of procedural documents. According to the prosecutors, “ In addition, prosecutors filed a request to extend...